Island Housing Trust receives grant

Island Housing Trust (IHT) received a $25,000 grant from the West Chop Community Fund, the nonprofit housing developer announced in a press release. The grant will help support IHT’s “year-round, perpetually affordable, housing initiatives,” the release states.

The WCCF was founded this past year by members of the West Chop Club to search out unmet needs where the fund’s contribution could make a difference, the release states. An eight-person committee spent nearly 10 months reviewing the leading research on Island needs and sustainability, interviewing dozens of nonprofit representatives and leading Island community advocates.

To learn more about IHT and its mission, go to the website, ihtmv.org, or contact the executive director, Philippe Jordi, at pjordi@ihtmv.org.