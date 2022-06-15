MVRHS boys and girls tennis end postseason 

1 of 3

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) boys varsity tennis team played back-to-back game days Friday, against East Longmeadow High School, and Saturday, against Wilmington High School. The MVRHS boys beat both schools 3-2, and advanced to the semifinals, where their season came to an end in a loss to Wayland High School 4-1 at Somerset Berkley Regional High School on Tuesday. The team’s final record was 18-3.

“They were both exciting matches,” MVRHS boys tennis Coach Jonathan Bates said about the matches against East Longmeadow and Wilmington.

Wayland swept the singles matches. In first singles, Wayland’s Alex Camaco beat Jacob Riis with a score of 6-2, 6-1. Wayland’s Jon Zhang defeated Clyde Smith with a score of 6-0, 6-2. Wayland’s Brendan Ip took down Zak Potter with a score of 6-3, 6-3.

Teagan Myers and Caleb Dubin brought MVRHS’ sole win in first doubles, beating Wayland’s Noah Malkin and Kevin Lee with a tiebreaker score of 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (10-8 in the tiebreaker). Wayland’s Zach Todd and Ryan Prince defeated Kert Kleeman and Kyle Levy with a score of 6-4, 6-1.

“They did a tremendous job. They were very young, with all seven tournament [players] coming back next year,” Bates said about the boys’ season. He mentioned that this is the furthest MVRHS boys tennis has competed in around 10 years, so that is a “feather in their cap.”

Bates said he looks forward to next season.

MVRHS girls fall in quarterfinals

On Saturday, the MVRHS girls varsity tennis team ended its playoffs after a sweeping 5-0 loss to Austin Preparatory School. MVRHS girls ended their season with a 19-2 record.

“I am very proud of the season the girls had, and they should be also,” MVRHS girls tennis head Coach Bill Rigali said in an email. “They played some great tennis, represented themselves, their families, school, and community to [the] highest standard.”

In first singles, Austin Prep’s Alexa Scieladef beat Hunter Tomkins with a score of 6-4, 6-4. In second singles, Austin Prep’s Caitlin Connors defeated Cali Giglio with a score of 6-2, 6-2. In third singles, Austin Prep’s Hellena Trojer brought down Karinne Nivala with a score of 6-0, 6-2.

Meanwhile, Austin Prep’s Kylie McDonald and Katherine Millett beat Tessa Hammond and Andrea Morse in first doubles with a score of 6-2, 6-1. In second doubles, Austin Prep’s Ali Kennedy and Riley O’Connor defeated Evelyn Brewer and Ellie Pennington with a score of 6-3, 6-3.

Rigali told The Times he is “looking forward to another excellent season next spring.” Rigali also offered a favorite quote of his that reflects the team’s work ethic. “The road to success is always under construction,” Rigali said. “So we will keep after it.”