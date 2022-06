1 of 2

The Little Sprouts youth program at Polly Hill Arboretum offers a narrative storytelling yoga class on Monday, June 20, from 10:30 to 11:30 am. These themed classes incorporate free-flowing creative movement, music, and art that kids love — all on the picturesque grounds of Polly Hill. Prices vary for the number of kids, as well as for those who are Polly Hill members and nonmembers. Call 508-693-9426 or email info@pollyhillarboretum.org for more information.