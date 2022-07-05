Used book sale at West Tisbury library

The annual Friends of the West Tisbury Library book sale will be back, but in a different format, location, and schedule. For those who want to continue supporting the library, there will be gently used books for sale through smaller, individual sales.

Check out the library’s pop-up book sale on Sundays, from noon to 4 pm, at the library. You’ll find fiction, mystery, children’s, and Martha’s Vineyard books for sale each day, then there will be special book themes on the following Sundays:

July 10: Cookbooks

July 17: Biography

July 24: Gardening

July 31: Military and Maritime

For more information, call the library, 508-693-3366.