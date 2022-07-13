Busy Saturday planned in Aquinnah

1 of 2

Aquinnah will be holding two events simultaneously on Saturday, July 16, at the Aquinnah Cliffs. The eighth annual Aquinnah Public Safety Day will be held from 12 noon to 4 pm, and the 15th annual Native American Artisan Market, sponsored by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, will open up from 11 am to 4 pm. Sunday, July 17, is the rain date for the market.

Food, giveaways, and an opportunity to touch a fire truck will be present during the Public Safety Day. Members of the Aquinnah Police Department, Fire Department, and Tri-Town Ambulance will also be present to participate in the day’s activities. Special guest Smokey Bear, the mascot for wildfire prevention in the U.S. since 1944, will also be returning this year.

The Aquinnah Public Safety Day was originally started by Aquinnah Police Chief Randhi Belain with Aquinnah Fire Department Chief Simon Bollin, so the community and first responders could get to know each other better. The event used to be held at the Aquinnah Fire Department, but the increasing popularity of the event required a larger space.

The market will have items to shop for, accompanied by music, food, and interactive arts.