Sponsor wooden sharks to support Felix Neck

“Jaws,” from 1975, isn’t the only shark to swim in Vineyard waters. For $100, a wooden “Jaws” can swim across Sengekontacket Pond to support Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary.

Felix Neck announced it will be holding its 2022 Amity Shark Race on Sunday, August 28, at 8:30 am. Those who would like to purchase a shark for the race can do so from three categories: the $100 Jaws (one shark), the $300 school (three sharks), and the $500 frenzy (five sharks). The first of these sharks to cross Sengekontacket Pond will earn its sponsor “the coveted Shark Fin Trophy.” The inaugural Amity Shark Race occurred last year.

Sponsors do not need to be present to race their sharks.

For those interested in sponsoring a wooden shark for the race, visit bit.ly/3yuVtvF to make a purchase.