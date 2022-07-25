A moonlit paddle

Sengekontacket Pond under moonlight — what could be better? Celebrate each month’s full moon on the pond as the sun sets, the stars appear, and the moon rises. Join the guided kayak tour for an evening of paddling on Monday, August 1, from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. Single and double person kayaks available. Additional date on Friday, September 9, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. Register at bit.ly/felixneck. Email Mass Audubon’s Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary at felixneck@massaudubon.org or call 508-627-4850 for more information.