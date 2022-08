A celebration of life for Ken Gross will be held on Sunday, August 21, from 1 to 4 pm at the Portuguese-American (PA) Club, 137 Vineyard Ave., Oak Bluffs, MA 02557.

Please come with your warm and/or funny Ken Gross stories for all to hear. Dress in your casual summer attire. Please email for details and RSVP to Celebrate_Ken_Gross@comcast.net.