Chilmark Road Race supports community center

Runners took off on Saturday, August 13, on Middle Road to participate in the Chilmark Road Race. Souvenir T shirts were given to race participants, but other clothing and “specialty items” were also available for sale.

The race began “3.1 miles east” of Chilmark Town Hall on Middle Road, and finished at Beetlebung Corner, next to the town hall. According to RunSignUp, a race registration platform, the overall male results had Charlie Ortmans of Arlington, Va., clocking in first place with a time of 14:56.17, Jack Lionette of Chilmark running in second place with a time of 16:13.77, and Michael Schroeder of Hopkinton in third place with a time of 16:49.05. Overall female results had Marian Johnson from Weston clocking in first place with a time of 17:52.38, Sarah Tully of Cambridge running in second place with a time of 18:19.21, and Dana Lehr of Belmont in third place with a time of 18:35.10.

The road race has taken place on “beautiful but oh-so-hilly Middle Road” since 1978, according to the community center’s website. Race proceeds are “donated to the [Chilmark] town affairs council to assist in the operations of the Chilmark Community Center,” and provide summer camp scholarships.