Get ready for the 160th annual Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Fair and Livestock Show starting on Thursday, August 18, and running through Sunday, August 21. Experience quintessential summer fun with games, rides, livestock shows, live music, a dog show competition, and much more. The fair takes place at the West Tisbury Agricultural Hall. Visit marthasvineyardagriculturalsociety.org or call 508-693-9549 for more information on getting tickets, participating in one of the many paid and volunteer opportunities, or how to sign up for the art, craft, and animal competitions.