Head-on Tisbury collision sends three people to hospital

A head-on collision occurred on Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road on Thursday night in Tisbury.

According to Tisbury Police Chief Chris Habekost, Valdenir Delima was driving a gray 2017 Land Rover Discovery headed north toward State Road on Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road and swerved into the opposite lane, hitting a black 2016 Ford Explorer head-on.

“The roadway was shut down during the crash response [by] emergency responders,” Habekost said. The accident happened near 203 Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road, Habekost said, reading from a report.

Habekost told The Times three people involved in the accident were transported to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Habekost said he was uncertain how severe the injuries were. An investigation is underway as to why Delima swerved into the opposite lane.

“We have a lot more traffic on the Island. There is some driving behavior not typical of Island driving,” Habekost said. “Sometimes people come to the Island and they’re used to bigger, wider roads with higher speed limits and sometimes they become aggressive behind the wheel or negligent behind the wheel.”

Tisbury Police announced on Facebook that the roadway was open as of 8 pm on Thursday. Delima was cited for marked lanes violation, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.