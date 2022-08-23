Court report: July 29 – August 15, 2022

July 29

Everett E. Whiting, West Tisbury; 40, operating under the influence of alcohol, marked lanes violation, in possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

Nicholas Moskow, Occidental, Calif.; 24, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial hearing.

Beau S. Henderson, Oak Bluffs; 41, trafficking in 100 grams or more but less than 200 grams of cocaine, possessing Class C drug to distribute, possessing Class D drug to distribute, possessing Class E drug: continued to probable cause hearing with further conditions of 9 pm-to-6 pm curfew and to report to probation immediately.

August 1

Wesley J. Gilpin, Oak Bluffs; 31, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest: continued to pretrial hearing.

Ryan T. Coughlin, Holbrook; 27, assault and battery, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial hearing.

Mark E. Letourneau, Vineyard Haven; 46, motor vehicle lights violation, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license: case closed.

Caroline M. Hunter, Oak Bluffs; 75, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, failing to stop for police, failing to stop/yield: continued to pretrial hearing.

August 4

Mauricio Moraes, Oak Bluffs; 64, assault, disturbing the peace: continued to pretrial hearing with further condition of no abuse of alleged victim.

Yasemin Yarkin, West Tisbury; 47, criminal harassment: continued to pretrial hearing with further conditions of staying away and no contact with alleged victim.

James Dillon II, Vineyard Haven; 26, threatening to commit a crime, intimidating witness/juror/police/court official: continued to pretrial hearing.

Diana M. Lozano, Aquinnah; 38, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

Jacob S. Bassett, West Tisbury; 48, assault and battery, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial hearing.

August 8

Dalibor Petrovic, Vineyard Haven; 34, shoplifting by asportation: continued to pretrial hearing.

Shane K. True, Vineyard Haven; 40, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing.

Mauricio Moraes, Brooksville, Fla.; 64, violating abuse prevention order: continued to pretrial hearing.

Jeremie W. Robinson, Edgartown; 41, assault and battery on family/household member, assault and battery with dangerous weapon, intimidating witness/juror/police/court official: continued to pretrial hearing.

Leandro Gomes, Edgartown; 32, assault and battery, intimidating witness/juror/police/court official, threatening to commit crime: continued to pretrial hearing.

August 11

Karen G. Thomas, Oak Bluffs; 72, second offense of driving under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, leaving scene of property damage: continued to pretrial hearing.

Maria C. Zamudio, Vineyard Haven; 48, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing.

August 15

Andrae D. Henry, Edgartown; 28, assault and battery with dangerous weapon: continued to pretrial hearing with further conditions to be released on GPS and a curfew between 8 pm and 6 am.