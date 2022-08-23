Oak Bluffs Council on Aging: Sept. 2022

Weekly Zoom Exercise

Monday

9 am, group exercise Zoom with Patience Campbell and Marilyn Miller

Zoom: bit.ly/OBExercise

Thursday

9 am, Zoom exercise with Bill White

Zoom: bit.ly/OBExerciseWhite

Friday

9 am, Zoom exercise with Floyd Lifton. Please be ready with your Zooming device, whether computer, tablet, smartphone, or landline (audio only), and an armless chair.

Zoom: bit.ly/ZoomFloyd

To join the exercise group by phone, call 301-715-8592 or 312-626-6799.

Meeting ID: 897 4727 1394

Passcode: 188397

Phase II Re-opening of Oak Bluffs Council on Aging

Exercise will continue in Zoom format, but we are excited to have some programming back at the center, following COVID-19 protocols.

Daily 9 am, Coffee and Conversation.

Fridays, 11 am – 3 pm, UFOs — Unfinished Objects. Bring your bookkeeping, needlework, sewing, or whatever is unfinished, and work on it together with others.

Bingo, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 1 to 3pm. Limited to 16 participants.

Mah Jongg, Monday, Sept. 12, 19, and 26. 1 to 3pm. Limited to 16 participants.

Men’s Cards, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 14, and 28. Limited participation.

September is Falls Prevention Month. We will have two programs, part of the Martha’s Vineyard Falls Prevention Coalition, the first on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 10 am regarding “Medications and Falls Risk,” the second on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 10 am regarding “Safety Tips for Using a Cane or Walker.” Limited to 16 participants. Please call Rose at 508-693-4509, ext. 3.

We will be participating in Derby Fish Distribution! Call 508-693-4509, ext. 3, for information.

Stay tuned for upcoming activities!