Circuit Arts presents a special screening of the new film “Ariel Phenomenon” on Thursday, August 25, at 7 pm. Head over to the Grange Hall in West Tisbury to witness a film about one of the most studied and well-documented UFO encounters, and join a conversation with film director Randall Nickerson and Dominique Callimanopulos, a former research associate of film subject Dr. John Mack. Email info@tmvff.org or call 508-560-2134 for more information.