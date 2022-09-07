Eleanor Frances Gottlieb

Jaime and Michael Gottlieb of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Eleanor Frances Gottlieb, on Sept. 1, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Eleanor weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces.

Montgomery H. Mueller

Christa Wilburn and Alexander Mueller of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Montgomery H. Mueller, on Sept. 2, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Montgomery weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces.

Rhavi Lucca Sabóia Vieira

Keite Vieira and Allan Vieira of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Rhavi Lucca Sabóia Vieira, on Sept. 6, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Rhavi weighed 3 pounds, 10.64 ounces.