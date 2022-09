David Two Arrows and Saskia Vanderhoop, founders of Sassafras Earth Education, will be at Polly Hill Arboretum on Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm to discuss acknowledgement of indigenous peoples and territories, representation of the history of the Wampanoag people, ancestral skills and knowledge, and strategies of repair and activism. Free event. Register at bit.ly/Learning-How-to-Be-on-Wampanoag-Land or call 508-693-9426.