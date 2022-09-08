MVRHS girls varsity soccer wins 5-0

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School girls varsity soccer team won 5-0 in its season opener against O’Bryant.

Junior Paige Malowski opened the scoring with an assist from junior Ali Dyke off some great combination passing to beat the O’Bryant keeper. Freshman striker Emily Coogan led the team with two goals. Emily had the second goal assisted by senior co-captain Caroline Jane Walsh, and the fifth goal with a long 20-yard shot, assisted by Ali Dyke. Ella Keene opened the second half with a beautiful shot to the far post, assisted by Caroline Jane Walsh (her second assist for the day). Senior and co-captain Josie Welch put in the fourth goal off a corner kick from Paige Malowski, which deflected by junior Elena Giordano to land at Josie’s feet for the finish.

MVRHS girls soccer plays at Sandwich High School this Thursday, Sept. 8. The team’s home opener is vs top seeded Nauset is on Sept. 13 at 3 pm.