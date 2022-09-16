How to make donations or volunteer

The Martha's Vineyard Times
Joe Capobianco arrives carrying supplies. -Abigail Rosen

Many of you have asked how you can help with the ongoing efforts to provide shelter, clothing, and food to the 50 Venezuelan migrants and refugees who arrived Wednesday on Martha’s Vineyard. Here’s what we know:

To make donations see mvcommunityservices.org/helpmigrants. Don’t bring items to St. Andrew’s Church. Instead there is a dropbox located at Edgartown Fire/EMS Station at 68  Peases Point Way S, Edgartown.

To volunteer, direct all requests to EMD@dcsoma.org

To provide financial assistance, there is a GoFundMe.

