Runners gather Sunday to support V.H. Public Library

The Friends of the Vineyard Haven Public Library held its 25th annual 5K on Sunday in person, for the first time in two years. The 5K was done virtually during 2020 and 2021, according to Vineyard Haven Public Library director Amy Ryan. This year, the race was done in a hybrid format, so those who still want to virtually walk or run the 5K can do so by registering and paying the $25 fee at bit.ly/2PcnLaP by Friday, Sept. 30.

“The funds raised will support services and programs that the Friends fund, including museum and park passes,” Ryan said in an email.

A total of 31 people raced on Sunday. Carson Rickey from Golden, Colo., won first place with a time of 18:23.00, Cal Nannes from Vineyard Haven won second place with a time of 19:52.00, and Cynthia Chau from Golden, Colo., won third place with a time of 23:12.00.

All registered participants will be entered into a raffle drawing at the end of the month.