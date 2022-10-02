Ferries canceled and diverted

Wind over the next two days could cause diversions and cancellations of ferries, according to a travel advisory issued by the Steamship Authority.

Already, some crossings of the MV Governor have been canceled and ferries between Oak Bluffs and Woods Hole have been diverted to Vineyard Haven, according to emails issued by the SSA.

“Gusty winds and rough seas are forecast for Cape Cod and the Islands through Monday,” an email issued by the SSA stated. “On the Vineyard route, Oak Bluffs service will likely be diverted to Vineyard Haven. Both high-speed and traditional service on the Nantucket route may be affected. Please check our website if you are planning to travel with us this weekend.”

The SSA urges customers who want to change or modify a reservation, to visit the SSA website at www.steamshipauthority.com, call the reservation office at 508-477-8600, or visit one of the terminals.

As for other services, the Island Queen wrote in a tweet that Sunday and Monday crossings between Falmouth and Woods Hole have been canceled. HyLine has also canceled crossings between Hyannis and the Vineyard, as well as inter-island trips on Sunday, according to a tweet.