Book donations needed

The Friends of the West Tisbury Library seek donations of recently published, lightly used hardcover and paperback books for their December sale. They are looking for fiction, nonfiction, cookbooks, gardening books, biography/autobiography, Vineyard-centric, and children’s books. If you wish to donate, email WestTisLibraryFriends@gmail.com and put “donation” in the subject line.

You will be contacted about a time to deliver the books to the shed adjacent to the West Tisbury School on Old County Road. Please do not put these books in the donation window at the shed as they may be damaged if the bin is full.