Union Street to close this weekend

The Tisbury Police Department announced on its Facebook page that Union Street will be closed from Saturday, Oct. 15, at 8 pm to Sunday, Oct. 16, at 6 am. The announcement also stated there would be a power disruption, and Eversource will be “contacting customers impacted by this power disruption directly.”

“Our crews will be in the area of Union Street in Vineyard Haven this weekend completing scheduled work for a local customer. We coordinated with municipal officials ahead of this work, and have been notifying a handful of customers in the immediate nearby area who may experience an outage overnight Saturday into Sunday while work is completed,” Eversource spokesperson Christopher McKinnon told The Times, adding that the scheduled outage would “happen overnight to minimize impacts.”

McKinnon did not specify what type of work would be done on Union Street. According to Tisbury department of public works director Kirk Metell, Eversource will be doing pole work in the area.