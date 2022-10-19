Cribbage Club results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday at 6 pm to play our favorite game.

The results were as follows:

First, Ron Ferreira with a 10/4 +93 card

Second, Byram Devine with an 8/4 +44 card

Third, David Pothier with an 8/4 +36 card

Fourth, Mike Smith with an 8/4 +33 card

Four people managed 24-point hands, and there were a total of nine skunks — a game won by more than 31 points.

If you would like to check us out, PLEASE come on by the American Legion Hall in Edgartown on any Wednesday and join us. We start at 6 pm SHARP. We always have food to share. We play six games against six different opponents!