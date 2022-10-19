Grace Church welcomes everyone to a weekend open house

Everyone is invited to Grace Episcopal Church at 34 Woodlawn Ave. in Vineyard Haven this weekend. All alumni, friends, and neighbors are welcome to visit the church this Sunday, Oct. 23, for its Open House Festival Reunion from 8 am until 4:30 pm.

“We know that many people on the Vineyard are alumni of the Grace Church preschool, were married at Grace Church, used to go to Grace Church, have parents who went to Grace Church, or came for a community supper or a lobster roll.” says the Rev. Stephen Harding, rector of the church. “We’d like to invite them back to see what we’re doing now, and for us to re-establish a connection that they have with Grace Church.”

Services of Holy Communion will be held at 8 am and 10 am; the new playground, constructed in honor and memory of former church member Gail Spear, will be dedicated at 2 pm, and the day will close with Evening Prayer at 4 pm. Refreshments and tours will be provided between services and all are welcome.

For more information, call Grace Church at 508-693-0332.