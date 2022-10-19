Vineyarders reunite at college meet

1 of 3

Connecticut College hosted a home invitational cross-country meet on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Harkness Memorial State Park in Waterford, Conn. on a picture-perfect fall afternoon. Teams from 23 New England colleges and multiple Division III conferences competed.

The invitational brought together recent MVRHS graduates Peter Burke, Jonathan Norton, and Zachary Utz, all now competing against one another. Burke, a junior, and Utz, a freshman, run for Middlebury College in Vermont, and Jonathan Norton, a freshman, runs for Connecticut College in New London. The distance for collegiate cross-country races is 8k (4.97 miles).



There were 382 runners competing; Burke finished 120th, with a time of 26:18.1 (average mile: 5:17), Utz was 198th with a time of 26:58.7 (average mile: 5:25.6), and Norton crossed the finish line one-tenth of a second behind his former high school teammate, with a time of 26:58.8 (average mile: 5:25.7).



Overall, the team from MIT won the meet, Williams College was second, Middlebury’s team was third, and Connecticut College finished eighth.