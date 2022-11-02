Paul Schulz hired as executive director

The Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation board of directors has appointed Paul Schulz as its new executive director, according to a press release. Schulz will replace Emily Bramhall, who will be stepping down at the end of the year after more than six years leading an organization that today is a vital $14 million community foundation, the release states.

Schulz has previous experience leading nonprofits. “Before relocating with his family to the Vineyard in July of 2020, he was vice president of the California Community Foundation in Los Angeles,” the release states. “He previously served as CEO of the American Red Cross Los Angeles, making the transition to the nonprofit world after senior positions at yahoo!, Recycler Classifieds and McKinsey & Co.”

Schulz is head of the Oak Bluffs PTO, where his daughter attends school. He, his wife Jessie, and daughter Tessa live in East Chop.

“We are thrilled to welcome Paul after a rigorous search process,” Isabelle Lew, board chair, said in the release. “Paul brings real, hands-on leadership experience in the nonprofit arena, and specifically with community foundations. We’re so fortunate to have found a visionary leader to take the helm.

“And this was a high bar,” added Lew, “because Emily has been a true pillar of the organization. The respect she holds among Island nonprofits, stakeholders, and the community at large has driven the organization’s success. We’re grateful for her commitment to a meaningful and fruitful transition over the next several months.”

In the release, Schulz called the Vineyard a “special and unique” community. “Joining the foundation which has had such an impact Island-wide is an honor. It’s a rare opportunity to give back to the Island community my family and I have come to love.”