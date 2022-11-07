Edgartown Council on Aging: November 2022

The Edgartown Council on Aging serves as an information and referral source to long-term services and supports available to older adults. In-person programs are subject to cancellation or change with limited notice due to COVID-related concerns. Open Monday-Friday, 9-4.

For a complete list of our current programs, sign up to receive emails and a monthly digital newsletter at mkeating@edgartown-ma.us, or call 508-627-4368. Visit our website, edgartowncoa.com.

November 2022

Please note: The Anchors is closed on Friday, Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day. We will also be closed on Nov. 24 and 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Veterans Lunch at the Anchors Tuesday, Nov. 15, at noon. Free lunch for veterans in attendance, complements of the Friends of Edgartown Council on Aging and all of its valuable supporters. Special guests Bob Tankard and Tom Bennett will speak about some of the latest programs and services available for Island veterans. You must call the Anchors at 508-627-4368 in order to register. Please note that space is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tuesday Lunches Call at least 24 hours in advance to register. Each Tuesday, join us at noon in the Anchors dining room for a soup, sandwich, and dessert with friends. $3.

Friday Café Call at least 24 hours in advance to register. On Fridays, join us at noon in the Anchors dining room for a home-cooked meal complete with soup and a dessert. $5.

Michael Haydn Piano Voice Guitar Tuesday, Nov. 22, at noon. Michael will join us during lunch at the Anchors to share his musical talents. You must call to register for lunch and the show.

Tai Chi with Nan Doty Wednesdays at 9:30 am, followed by tea. Please call ahead if you would like to join our group in practicing Tai Chi.

Yoga with Carol Vega Tuesday mornings at 9 am. Please call to register.

Coffee with a Cop Join us on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 11 am for a conversation with Sergeant Will Bishop from the Edgartown Police Department.

Wellness Clinic and Blood Pressure Checks with the Town Nurse Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 12-1. Every second Tuesday of the month. Call to register.

Tech Time with Rizwan Wednesday, Nov. 9. Do you have questions about your laptop, smartphone, iPad, or other devices? The Edgartown library is collaborating with the Edgartown Council on Aging to provide tech-time sessions every second Wednesday of the month. Call the Anchors to register. Please note that appointment times are given in 20-minute blocks, beginning at 11 am.

BINGO! Thursday, Nov. 10, from 1-3 pm.

Movie Matinees Thursdays, Nov. 3 and 17, at 1 pm. Call or check out our newsletter online to find out what’s playing.

Conversation Group. Meets every Thursday from 11 am to 12 noon at the Anchors.

Mindfulness Meditation with Ed Merck via Zoom. Fridays at 9:30 on Zoom.

MahJong Tuesdays and Fridays, 1-3 pm. Chinese and American style. Please call 508-627-4368 if you would like to join us.

Bridge Mondays and Wednesdays from 12:30-3 pm. We welcome you to call the Anchors if you would like to join us!

Knitting for Charity meets on Tuesdays at 10 am.

Thanksgiving Dinner If you will be alone or will be unable to go out, please call your local Council on Aging to order your meal no later than Nov. 14.