Veterans Corner

The VA is contracting non-VA doctors to take on some appointments. The three companies that have been hired by the VA are VES, LHI, and QTC. These companies do not reimburse for travel.

Please continue to beware of scams. The latest scam on the Island is a fraudulent company claiming to reimburse you for VA travel. Once they have your information, they freeze your account. Please reach out to me with any questions or concerns.

Randy Dull, Veterans Agent

Phone: 508-693-6887

Email: vetsagent@dukescounty.org