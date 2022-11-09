Vineyard figure skaters show strong results

Fourteen Martha’s Vineyard Figure Skating Club members were medal winners in the Vineyard Open Figure Skating Competition on Saturday. One hundred and fifteen figure skaters from across New England gathered at Martha’s Vineyard Ice Arena in Oak Bluffs to compete. The competition started in 1992.

“It felt great. We haven’t done one of these since 2019. For a lot of our skaters, this was their first competition,” Martha’s Vineyard Figure Skating Club Coach Beth O’Connor told The Times. “For a first competition, it was great to have it on your home ice.”

The club’s higher-level skaters did not participate, but volunteered to help make sure the competition day ran smoothly. Here are the Vineyard medal winners and the categories in which they took medals:

Rosalee Brescia won the silver medal in the basic 2 elements. Adrian Carreno-Vogt won the gold medal in the boys basic 3 elements. Mackenzie Flanders won the gold medal in the girls basic 3 elements. Willow Rosbeck won the gold medal in the basic 5 elements. Payton Tennant won the bronze medal in the basic 6 elements. Emma Braillard won the gold medal in the basic 6 elements. Allie Branca won the gold medal in the pre–free skate compulsory moves. Hannah Haynes won the gold medal in the pre-preliminary skating skills. Sienna Crowell won the silver medal in the high beginner jump challenge. Clara Rabeni won the gold medal in preliminary skating skills. Hydee Turner won the silver medal in the preliminary character showcase. Alana Rosbeck won the silver medal in the preliminary emotional showcase. Ellie Pennington won the gold medal in the pre-juvenile free skate. Kelly Pacheco won the gold medal in girls juvenile skating skills.

Two skaters, Pennington and Pacheco, passed their skating tests over the weekend, and moved up to the juvenile and intermediate levels, respectively.

The club’s freestyle and bridge program skaters will perform a holiday exhibition on Sunday, Dec. 18.