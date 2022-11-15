Rhode Island man arrested on drug charges

A Rhode Island man was arraigned Monday morning in Edgartown District Court for allegedly being in possession of cocaine with an intent to distribute.

Members of the Oak Bluffs Police Department and the Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force “executed a search warrant for James K. Marshall, 54, of Providence, RI, at the Vineyard Haven Steamship Authority,” according to a Facebook message posted by the Oak Bluffs Police Department. Edgartown District Court issued the warrant “to search for cocaine and proceeds related to cocaine.” This took place on Thursday, Nov. 10.

“The search yielded approximately 22 grams of suspected cocaine which was packaged for distribution,” the post states. Marshall was placed under arrest and moved to the Dukes County Jail “where he was booked on the charge of trafficking in cocaine.”

The DEA Task Force provided assistance in this investigation, according to the post.

Marshall was released on $500 bail with a warning that if he is charged with another offense before the case was closed, he can be held without bail until his trial. He was also given notice that if he believes he is a drug-dependent person or is not drug-dependent but may benefit from treatment, he has a right to request an examination by a doctor. The request would need to be given to the Edgartown District Court in writing within five days of the notice.