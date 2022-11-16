Land Bank wants proposals for agricultural leases

1 of 3

The Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank is offering agricultural leases for 0.5 acres on Sweetened Water Preserve in Edgartown, 7.6 acres on Short Cove Preserve in West Tisbury, and three acres on Peaked Hill Reservation in Chilmark. The full requests for proposals (RFP) are available by request and are on the MV Times website (see for Sweetened Water Preserve, Short Cove Preserve, and Peaked Hill Reservation).

The terms are from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2027. If both parties agree, the term end date can be extended to December 31, 2031. Prospective bidders must “specify how they will farm the leasehold,” such as details about crops or livestock, and whether new infrastructure will be needed, like wells or fencing. Bids should “contain no non-agricultural elements” and “be in accordance with” Land Bank policies, particularly part 2.1, which lists policies regarding farming.

“Bidders must be able to demonstrate secure housing on the Vineyard, so as to be able to supply proper oversight on the leasehold,” the RFPs stated.

Bids must be received by the Land Bank by Tuesday, November 29, at 10 am. Bids can be mailed to P.O. Box 2057, Edgartown, Massachusetts 02539, hand-delivered to 167 Main St. in Edgartown, or emailed to mhill@vineyardlandbank.com. For more information, contact mhill@vineyardlandbank.com or 508-627-7141.