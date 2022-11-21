Island projects get state funds

The Baker-Polito administration announced last week it has awarded $483,922 in state grant funds to 13 organizations and municipalities to improve wildlife habitat on 514 acres of land within the commonwealth, including several on the Island.

Now in its ninth year, the MassWildlife Habitat Management Grant Program (MHMGP), which is overseen by the Department of Fish and Game’s (DFG) Division of Fisheries and Wildlife (MassWildlife), provides financial assistance to private and municipal landowners of conserved lands to improve and manage habitat for wildlife.

The following Vineyard projects will receive MassWildlife Habitat Management Grants:

Edgartown – The Nature Conservancy has been awarded $75,000 to conduct prescribed burns on Katama Plains to improve sandplain grassland habitat.

Edgartown/Chilmark – Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation has been awarded $17,980 to improve scrub oak shrubland habitats at Pocketapaces and Quansoo Farm.

Edgartown/West Tisbury – The Trustees of Reservations has been awarded $75,000 to conduct prescribed burning at Wasque Reservation and Long Point Refuge to promote coastal sandplain heathland habitat.

West Tisbury – BioDiversityWorks has been awarded $16,428 to create artificial reptile hibernacula and a wildlife crossing at the Trustees of Reservations’ Long Point Wildlife Refuge.