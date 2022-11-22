Chilmark receives grant for Mill Brook restoration

A $100,000 grant to Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation for Mill Brook restoration has been awarded by the state, according to a press release issued by the Baker-Polito administration Friday.

“This award will support construction for the Mill Brook restoration project, which aims to implement one of the first culvert replacement projects on Martha’s Vineyard, and leverages $138,842 in federal funds,” the release states. “This project will restore ecological function, including fish and wildlife passage, provide reliable vehicular access across Mill Brook, and restore habitat for Eastern brook trout and other coldwater species.”

The award was part of nearly $12 million granted to communities across the state by the Department of Fish and Game’s (DFG) Division of Ecological Restoration (DER). The agency has awarded the funds through its Priority Projects Program to 24 projects that will strengthen community preparedness for large storms, improve climate-ready infrastructure, and protect fish, wildlife, and river and wetland habitats, the release states.