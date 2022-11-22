Up-Island Council on Aging

508-693-2896

Monday – Friday 8:30 am – 4 pm, closed holidays

Joyce Albertine, director; Bethany Hammond, assistant director

Susan Merrill, outreach coordinator, Jennie Gadowski, administrative assistant

The Howes House will be closing at noon on Friday, Dec. 23, and all day Monday, Dec. 26. We wish everyone safe and happy holidays!

December offerings

Tuesday, Dec. 6, 10-11 am, at the Howes House or via Zoom: Holiday Lights Walk in Norway, a live walking tour.

Thursday, Dec. 8, Coast to Coast Mobile Haircuts by appointment, 508-693-2896.

In-person programming

Margarita Kelly Fitness Class – weekly on Wednesdays at 10 am.

Patricia Mello and Associates, P.C. at the UICOA – Legal service offered the second Tuesday of the month. Call 508-477-0267 to schedule an appointment.

Parkinson’s Group – Second Monday of the month at 10:30 am. A support group providing an opportunity for people with Parkinson’s to share experiences, new information, and updated research.

Pedi Care Fourth Monday of the month. Appointments begin at 9:30 am. Please call to reserve your spot. Masks required. Toenail maintenance, callus care. No diabetic foot care. Please note this is NOT a pedicure. Fee $30. Note: Pedi Care will be on hiatus January, February, and March 2023.

Knitters Group Mondays at 7 pm – Contact Ginny at islandgirlwt@gmail.com.

Watercolor Group Fridays at 1 pm. Bring your own supplies and enjoy an afternoon of painting still life with watercolor or medium of your choice.

Audiology Clinic Fourth Tuesday of every month, 1:30 – 3 pm at the Howes House. Appointments will be booked for one person every ½ hr. Call 508-693-2896 to schedule.

Gleaned Goods – call to check availability.

Virtual programs

Yoga with Martha Abbott! Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 9:30 am. Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in info.

Strength Training with Katryn Gilbert! 9 am and 9:35 am, four times a week! 30-minute classes with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!

Gentle Yoga with KANTA on Zoom! Tuesdays at 11:30! Meeting ID: 824 4775 7861, Passcode: 709904.

The Howes House offers outreach; fuel assistance; SNAP; government surplus food distribution; notary services; Lifeline & Be Safer at Home; durable medical equipment; reassurance phone calls; File of Life; SHINE; and more!