Alfred C.W. Daniels, 88, formerly of Oak Bluffs, passed away on Nov. 26, 2022.

Family and friends are invited to gather for visiting hours on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 5 to 7 pm, at Chapman Funerals in Oak Bluffs. A funeral Mass will be held the next day, Friday, Dec. 9, at 11 am, at St. Augustine’s Church in Vineyard Haven. Burial will follow at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Oak Bluffs.

A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of this paper. For online condolences and more information, visit chapmanfuneral.com.