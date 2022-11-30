Sign up for a home energy assessment

An information table for Islanders who want to learn how to make their homes energy-efficient is set up at Island libraries. According to an email from Dion Alley, the Cape Light Compact and the Cape and Vineyard Electric Cooperative, sent to the Oak Bluffs energy committee, information and sign-in tables will be set up at the Edgartown library main entrance on Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 4 to 6 pm, and at the Oak Bluffs library’s meeting room on the second floor on Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 4 to 6 pm. At these tables, Islanders can learn about a program done by Vineyard Power and Mass Save that picks up “75 percent to 100 percent of the cost” for making one’s home energy-efficient.

“All we need is you and your latest electric bill; we’re here to help,” Alley wrote in the email.