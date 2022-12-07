Farm Neck awards $100,175 in grants for Island programs

The board of directors of Farm Neck Golf Club’s charitable corporation, Farm Neck Foundation, announced Tuesday that the foundation will be awarding more than $100,000 in grants to 17 Vineyard programs and organizations.

An annual tradition, the foundation’s charitable assistance this year will go to a wide variety of programs, including funding a children’s rights curriculum at Island schools through Media Voices for Children, assisting with the cost of building a new laundry room at the Harbor Homes emergency shelter, and a bathroom renovation for the Yard. Each has been awarded $5,000.

Polly Hill Arboretum is set to receive $15,000 for the construction of of onsite employee housing, and a total of $11,300 will be distributed to M.V. Center for Education and Training to help fund Portuguese Brazilian language and cultural classes for Island businesses, Martha’s Vineyard Museum, for funding Community Portraits Project photography, and Featherstone Center for the Arts, in order to sponsor summer art campers.

Healthy Aging M.V. and Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society will both receive $5,000 for funding towards the GoGoGrandparent elder rides program, and a replacement of electrical panels.

Among other recipients are Island Health Care, Garden Gate Child Development Center, Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary, Island Community Chorus, Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse, and Hospice and Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard.