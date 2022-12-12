Hospital wins women’s choice awards

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital was awarded two 2023 Women’s Choice Awards Thursday, including a national rank of 70 of 837 small hospitals in patient satisfaction, according to a press release.

The hospital was honored among “America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience” and garnered an additional award for obstetrics, according to the release.

Among the findings of the group, 86% of patients reported they would “definitely recommend” Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, the release states. The hospital was also ranked within the top 10% in obstetrics of 4,729 facilities.

The Women’s Choice Awards is the only national list focused on female patients. The awards’ methodology utilizes the most recent publicly available information from The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), as well as accreditation information. In some cases, the awards utilize surveys of tens of thousands of women, as well as research conducted in partnership with the Wharton School of Business.