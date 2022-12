Richard R. Biros, 91, of Edgartown, passed away on Dec. 11, 2022, at his home. He was the husband of Martha Biros.

His graveside service will be held privately at Tower Hill Cemetery in Edgartown. In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard’s memory may be made to Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, P.O. Box 1748, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, or online at hospiceofmv.org/donations.

A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of this paper.