Dukes County towns receive state grants

The Baker-Polito administration announced in a press release that more than $11 million in Seaport Economic Council grants were awarded to multiple coastal communities for “projects that benefit commercial maritime industries, improve resident and visitor access to waterfront assets, mitigate the impacts of climate change, and advance future dredging.”

The release lists two Dukes County towns that received funding through the council. Edgartown received $292,000 “for engineering and permitting services required for its 10-year comprehensive permits for interchangeable dredging and beach nourishment activities that are set to expire in 2024.” Meanwhile, Gosnold received funding for two projects. The first is a $475,720 grant to replace the bathroom facility at the marina owned and operated by the town, located on Cuttyhunk Island. The other is a $510,000 grant to complete a fuel farm facility “so that fuel no longer needs to be transported from other communities.” This includes the “installation of [a] concrete foundation, two aboveground ConVault tanks, and electrical and piping as well as dispensing equipment, a containment sump, and a high-level alarm system.” According to the release, Cuttyhunk Island has had no fuel for its residents and boaters since 2019.