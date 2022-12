Riley (A-KAH-CHOOCH) Ignacio-Cameron, 20, of Aquinnah died in a car accident on Saturday, December 10, 2022 in Castine, Maine. He was the son of Ona Ignacio and Benjamin Cameron.

His funeral service will be held at the Aquinnah Tribal Center on Sunday, Dec 18, at 12:00pm and burial following in the Gay Head Cemetery will be at 1:30 pm. A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online condolences and information.