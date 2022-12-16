Colleen Francis

Colleen Ann (Davis) Francis, 69, of Vineyard Haven, passed away unexpectedly on October 19, 2022 at home. She was the wife of Stephen Francis with whom she shared 51 years of marriage.

Born in New Bedford, the daughter of the late Gerald and Theresa (Connor) Davis, she had resided in Vineyard Haven for the past 25 years.

She graduated from New Bedford High School and attended Swain School of Art.

Mrs. Francis had worked as a floor manager for a curtain manufacturer.

She enjoyed painting and had a passion for sunflowers. She had a brilliant way of walking into a room and using her artistic talents to transform into an entirely new space.

She is survived by her husband.

She was predeceased by her loving son, Christopher Francis.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 12 pm in the Rock Funeral Home, 1285 Ashley Blvd., New Bedford, MA and a Memorial Service will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022 at 1 pm. at the PA Club, 137 Vineyard Ave., Oak Bluffs, MA.

