Board ignores complaints

To the Editor:

While I appreciate that there are many opinions about how the MVC should make decisions and how they should be effective, I can’t tolerate the self-gratified and hypocritical tone in the criticism levied by Brian Packish. He and some of the Oak Buffs select board members suggest they could do a better job; I strongly disagree.

I have yet to receive any genuine concern or help in addressing the craziness that is Backdoor Donuts. What started as a cute “back door,” late night doughnut stop morphed into a mostly unregulated outdoor business that draws loud, unruly crowds, and regularly breaks the noise ordinance. On summer nights, most nights, BDD herds hundreds of people into long lines in the Reliable parking lot. They are allowed to do this until 1 am!

The later it gets, the louder it gets, as more of the patrons are coming from a night of partying at the bars downtown. Ubers and limos of partygoers and wedding parties also show up, often blocking Kennebec traffic and adding to the noise. This is in a residential area (under my bedroom). I can’t get Mr. Packish or the rest of the board to take any substantial licensing modification, perhaps to move the enterprise onto Healy Way, or close it by 10 pm. So before Mr. Packish levies criticism of ineffective and outdated management at MVC, perhaps he should look in his own town, his own mirror.

Lynn Vera

Oak Bluffs