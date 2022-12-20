Christopher Francis

Christopher Stephen Francis, 48, of Vineyard Haven, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 13, 2022.

Born in New Bedford, the son of Stephen Francis of Vineyard Haven and the late Colleen Ann (Davis) Francis, he had resided on Martha’s Vineyard for the past 20 years. He was a graduate of New Bedford High School. Christopher worked as a line chef in the restaurant industry for many years. During his childhood, he was a BMX champion, and in his adult years, his life revolved around work.

He is survived by his father.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 12 pm in the Rock Funeral Home, 1285 Ashley Blvd., New Bedford, and a memorial service will be held on Friday, Dec. 30, at 1 pm, at the P.A. Club, 137 Vineyard Ave. in Oak Bluffs..

For online tributes, visit rock-funeralhome.com.