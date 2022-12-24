Living the dream By The Martha's Vineyard Times - December 24, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print 1 of 7 First Congregational Church in West Tisbury. -Rich Saltzberg Sanders and plows were out for the first time this winter. -Rich Saltzberg West Tisbury Town Hall's fresh coating of snow. -Rich Saltzberg Alley's General Store. -Rich Saltzberg Tire tracks in the snow on Panhandle Road. -Rich Saltzberg Just enough snow to plow. -Rich Saltzberg The Ag Hall seemed dreamlike on account of that frosting. (With apologies to JT). -Rich Saltzberg After a coastal storm caused street flooding and ferry cancellations on Friday, Martha’s Vineyard woke up to a fresh coating of snow Saturday morning just in time for the Christmas holiday.