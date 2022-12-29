Get ready to make ferry reservations

The Steamship Authority will hold its headstart program for reservations beginning at 7:30 am on Jan. 10. Customers must be in either the preferred or excursion programs to make reservations that morning.

The reservations are for travel from May 18 through Oct. 23. According to the SSA website, qualified customers can make up to 10 transactions and up to five of those can be made in another person’s name for personal use. Three of those five can be requested as transferable reservations.

You can get more details on the headstart program here.