Get ready to make ferry reservations

By
The Martha's Vineyard Times
-
0
It's almost time to make ferry reservations. -George Brennan

The Steamship Authority will hold its headstart program for reservations beginning at 7:30 am on Jan. 10. Customers must be in either the preferred or excursion programs to make reservations that morning.

The reservations are for travel from May 18 through Oct. 23. According to the SSA website, qualified customers can make up to 10 transactions and up to five of those can be made in another person’s name for personal use. Three of those five can be requested as transferable reservations.

You can get more details on the headstart program here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here