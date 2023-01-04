Bring on the song

The Island Community Chorus begins a new semester of rehearsals at 7 pm on Monday, Jan. 9, at Trinity Church in the Campground in Oak Bluffs. According to a press release, the centerpiece of the choir’s April concert program will be one of the great masterpieces of the choral repertoire, Gabriel Faure’s “Requiem.” Performances will be presented on the evening of Saturday, April 29, and the afternoon of Sunday, April 30, at the Old Whaling Church in Edgartown.

Since its first concerts in 1996 (and incorporation as a nonprofit in 1998), the ICC has fostered the singing and enjoyment of choral music, the release says. The chorus welcomes new members. For singers who may have experienced the beauty of the “Requiem” in other choirs — or who would like to add it to their list of musical experiences — this winter term of the chorus provides that opportunity.

This semester’s schedule includes chorus rehearsals every Monday night from Jan. 9 through April, but with no rehearsals on the two consecutive Mondays of Feb. 27 and March 6. Suggested dues for the winter semester are $30. Arrive early for the first meeting on Jan. 9, when singers will be registered and music distributed.

For more information, visit islandcommunitychorus.org or direct your inquiries to islandchorus@gmail.com.