Wishing Editor George Brennan well

We would like to thank Editor George Brennan for his six years of leadership at the MV Times. Throughout his tenure Brennan worked with reporters, not only helping them hone their skills but making sure they excelled.

The MV Times won many New England Newspaper and Press Association awards on his watch, including several for Newspaper of the Year. His news reporters worked on special “Voices” sections steered by Brennan and focused on the unique challenges faced by those living on the Island. He worked on our Minute newsletter, helping to make it an informative and enjoyable read five days a week. As editor, Brennan fought hard for the peoples’ right to know, and he held those in power accountable, even when it wasn’t the popular thing to do.

And although he commuted from Falmouth every day, Brennan grew to love Martha’s Vineyard as much as the rest of the staff, and we wish him every success as he moves on to a new chapter in his career.

The Times moves forward too, working hard to continue being the Island’s newspaper. We’ll be searching for a news editor in the coming weeks, meanwhile relying on our dedicated and hard-working staff to continue bringing you all of the news that matters most.

Peter and Barbara Oberfest