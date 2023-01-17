Fiona Agnes Mayhew McMahon

Katherine and Sean McMahon of West Tisbury announce the birth of a daughter, Fiona Agnes Mayhew McMahon, on Jan. 10, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Fiona weighed 8 pounds, 13.3 ounces.

Dean Emery Dull

Heather and Randy Dull of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a son, Dean Emery Dull, on Dec. 10, 2022, at South Shore Hospital. Dean weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Dean Emery’s grandparents are Rick and Kelly McElhinney of Tisbury, Mary Jane Laverty of Provo, Utah, and the late Ronnie Dull of Moab, Utah.