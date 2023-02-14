Art of bonsai

Bonsai artist Dan Meleney offers a bonsai training demonstration on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 12 pm at the M.V. Garden Club’s Wakeman Center in Vineyard Haven, 57 David Ave. The event will run an hour to an hour and a half, and provide a light snack along with an entry to win the completed bonsai. Email donna.arold@gmail.com to reserve your spot. The event is free for M.V. Garden Club members, and there is a small fee for nonmembers. To read more about Dan Meleney and the event, visit marthasvineyardgardenclub.org.